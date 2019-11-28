India, UK reaffirm commitment on counter-terrorism cooperation

London [UK], Nov 28 (ANI): India and the United Kingdom (UK) strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and reiterated their commitment to work together to tackle the menace.

Both sides made the commitment during the 13th meeting of India-UK Joint Working Group on counter-terrorism held in London on November 25 and 26.

"The 13th meeting of India-UK Joint Working Group on #counterterrorism was held in London on 25-26 November. Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and reaffirmed their commitment to work together to #combatterrorism," the Indian High Commission in London tweeted on Wednesday.

"Indian delegation was led by Mr. Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), Ministry of External Affairs & the UK delegation was led by Mr. Simon Shercliff, Director, National Security, Foreign and Commonwealth Office," it said.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of terrorism and called for "effective steps to ward off the threats posed by radicalisation, violence, and intolerance, during a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Boris Johnson. (ANI)

