Indian cricket team meets High Commissioner in London

London [England], Jun 8 (ANI): The Indian cricket team met India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ruchi Ghanashyam, at her residence here on Friday.

During the interaction, the High Commissioner congratulated the team for winning their first ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa and wished them all the best for the remaining games in the ongoing tournament.

The squad was accompanied by head coach and former cricketer Ravi Shastri as well as other team officials.

"We are happy that the Indian team visited us today. I congratulated them for winning the first match. The hopes of all Indians are on the team. We are all excited about the World Cup. We hope they continue playing their best in the remaining games," Ghanashyam told ANI.

On June 5, India displayed an astonishing performance during their World Cup opener as they restricted South Africa to just 229 runs and later chased down the target to register a comfortable six-wicket victory, courtesy Rohit Sharma's brilliant hundred and Yuzvendra Chahal's scintillating spell.

India will now face Australia at The Oval in London on June 9. (ANI)

