Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): A high-level Indian delegation is in Geneva to hold meetings with groups and representatives of various countries to counter Pakistan's allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir.
The delegation is led by Ajay Bisaria, the India High Commissioner to Pakistan who was sent back after Pakistan unilaterally downgraded ties, and Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary East.
The delegation had recently met the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, and briefed her about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir since after the abrogation of Article 370.
On September 10, India and Pakistan are slated to make statements on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing 42nd UN Human Rights Session. (ANI)
Indian delegation in Geneva to counter Pak's claims of human rights violations in J-K
ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:44 IST
Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): A high-level Indian delegation is in Geneva to hold meetings with groups and representatives of various countries to counter Pakistan's allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir.