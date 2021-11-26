Indian Embassy celebrates Constitution Day in Antananarivo

Antananarivo [Madagascar], November 26 (ANI): Constitution Day was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Antananarivo on Friday which was attended by members of the Indian diaspora and others.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar highlighted the salient features of the Constitution of India while highlighting the contributions of Constitutions of other nations in framing India's Constitution, the Embassy of India in Antananarivo said in a statement.

"Today we are celebrating Constitution Day of India. Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas is celebrated in India on November 26, the day when the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1949", Ambassador Kumar said.

"This year we are celebrating Constitution Day as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. As a part of the celebrations of this day, we read the "Preamble" of the Constitution of India. The Preamble presents the intention of its framers, the history behind its creation, and the core values and principles of India", Ambassador Kumar said.

"The first line of the Preamble reads: "WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA". The words, "We, the people of India..." indicate the ultimate sovereignty of the people of India. Sovereignty means the independent authority of the State, not being subject to the control of any other State or external power. The text declares India to be a "Republic" -- indicating a government by the people and for the people", Ambassador Kumar emphasized.

He also stressed on the similarity between India and Madagascar as plural and democratic societies.





It was followed by the reading of the Preamble by the Embassy officials and members of the Indian Diaspora.



The event saw the enthusiastic participation of the attendees in the "Reading Preamble to the Constitution" and "Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy" activities organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs of India, the statement read.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic.

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

The Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules. (ANI)

