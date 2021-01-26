Indian envoy briefs Russian journalists on Vaccine Maitri in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], January 26 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma on Monday hosted a reception for Russian journalists in Moscow from print and electronic media to brief them on New Delhi's Vaccine Maitri initiative.

During the event, Ambassador Varma referred to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision expressed at the United Nations General Assembly -- "What India has, it will share" and the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the whole world is a family).

Over 30 Russian journalists showed interest in the vaccine assistance India is providing to its neighbours and plans to help around 90 countries. They appreciated India's role as "Pharmacy of the World".

Ambassador Varma also spoke about excellent relations between India and Russia and referred to the highlights of 2020 in India-Russia ties in various spheres including military-technical cooperation, pharmaceuticals, energy, etc. Furthermore, the Ambassador also stated that Sputnik V is under final phases of trials in India.

Till now, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines made in the country, under the initiative of Vaccine Maitri programme, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Last week, Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, said at a press briefing that supplies will be undertaken as grant assistance to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan after receiving confirmation of regulatory clearances from these two countries.

Contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)