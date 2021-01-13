Indian High Commission in London calls on UK MPs for consultation on 'factual information' regarding India-related issues

London [UK], January 13 (ANI): The High Commission of India in London on Wednesday called on the UK Members of Parliament (MPs) to consult with the High Commission on all India-related issues of interest to them in order to have 'up-to-date, authentic and factual information' about India.

"We have made available fact sheets and briefs for the consideration of the esteemed Members of Parliament interested in specific themes to enable them to disregard any misinformation or incomplete or false portrayal of the ground realities that may be reaching them and, instead, rely on verifiable data to have a more comprehensive appreciation of India," read a statement by the High Commission.

"We believe that disruptions to the overall communal harmony - that may occur in a population as large and diverse as India's must not be generalized to portray our whole nation, unique in its commitment to a centuries-old tradition of religious tolerance and harmonious co-existence of people of all faiths," it mentioned.

The High Commission further said India's domestic issues are already being addressed by its 'pluralistic society' through its robust democratic institutions, proven procedures and transparent processes scheduled for this week's session in the UK Parliament.



"The people of India have due respect and regard for parliaments of the world - just as they regard their own as a most sacred institution of India's democracy. However, we believe that debates and discussions are purposeful if they are based on facts, authentic information and a thorough and accurate perception of issues," it said.

The High Commission also remarked it was glad that there was a considerable mutual appreciation with the UK government regarding the 'strong, secure and vibrant social fabric' between both nations.

It also looked forward to working with all friends of India to enhance mutual understanding and respect and to strengthen the abiding friendship and fruitful co-operation between the people of India and the UK.

Last month, 36 UK MPs led by the Labour Party had written to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking him to raise the matter of ongoing farmers' protest with New Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

