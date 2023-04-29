Indian High Commission in London to host special screening of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" tomorrow

London [UK], April 29 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in London, UK will at 6:30 am on Sunday host a special screening of the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat".

"@HCI_London is hosting a special screening of #MannKiBaat tomorrow at 06:30 am. #MannKiBaatAt100. Tune in for the 100th Maan Ki Baat on 30th April 2023," the Indian High Commission in London tweeted on Saturday.

Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday told ANI: "#MannKiBaat is an iconic feature in itself. I think, it's for the first time in the history of our memory that any Head of Govt had chosen to address his countrymen regularly month after month without break. He did so far 100 episodes."



The minister on Saturday also interacted with the Indian Diaspora in London, UK.

"Refreshing interaction, lasting nearly 3 hours, with the Indian Diaspora over community reception at #London. Amazing euphoria over India's incredible ascent under PM Sh @NarendraModi," the Union Minister tweeted on Saturday.

The 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" will be streamed live at the UN Headquarters in New York on Sunday.

"Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ! #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India's developmental journey," the Indian Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted on Saturday.

The Indian Mission in the US on Saturday also tweeted: "As #MannKiBaat goes global with a live broadcast at UN Headquarters, let's take a moment to appreciate the impact it has had in promoting inclusivity and public participation." (ANI)

