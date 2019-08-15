Indian High Commission in UK celebrates Independence Day

London [UK], Aug 15 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom marked the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day with great pomp and show on Thursday.

The celebrations began with the hoisting of the Indian flag by High Commissioner Ruchi Ghanashyam, followed by the recitation of the national anthem.

Thereafter, the Ambassador addressed the guests and read out President Ram Nath Kovind's speech that the latter had addressed to the nation on Wednesday, a day prior to India's Independence Day.

"Celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day in London. A rededication to the spirit of service and sacrifice on this day. @HCI_London wishes all Indians at home and abroad a joyous #IndependenceDay Jai Hind! @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @RuchiGhanashyam," India in the UK wrote on twitter.



Hundreds of Indians gathered outside the embassy to mark the day with utmost joy and fervour. The crowd chanted slogans of "Vande Matram" and "Modi... Modi", and carried placards reading "Jai Bharat".

Prior to this, the High Commissioner also had hoisted the Indian flag in Bedford during a ceremony organised by the Bandhan Bedford, and the Indian community in the city. (ANI)

