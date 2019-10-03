Indian High Commissioner to UK inaugurates exhibition dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition here dedicated to the country's founding father Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.
The exhibition, 'Relive the Ideals of Mahatma Gandhi through Art', was presented by Exim Bank in association with the Indian High Commission in London, the High Commission of India, London, said in a tweet.
At the exhibition, people looked at several paintings of the Mahatma which were put on display.
"Mahatma Gandhi used to say that the earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs but not for everyone greed. Essentially, it is also a very non-violent message because at the end of the day, if we stop causing violence to mother earth, then our planet will be a happier place," Ghanashyam said at the inauguration of the event.
"It eventually emanates from his overall belief in ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truth), love and goodness of humanity," she added.
The High Commissioner remarked that an event will be held at Victoria Hotel on Sunday (October 6) where Mahatma Gandhi spent his first night in London when he arrived in the city as a student.
"Gandhiji travelled extensively. He spent so many years in South Africa. He made many visits to London and the UK. We would try to have some events at various places during his visit to the UK in the course of his life," Ghanashyam said.
She said that Mahatma Gandhi was the greatest man humanity has ever seen.
Earlier, an event was held at the Parliament Square to pay tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Ghanashyam, as well as several British politicians, attended the programme.
"HC @RuchiGhanashyam, along with Peers, MPs, Senior Deputy Speaker @UKHouseofLords, Lord McFall, Baroness Blackstone paid tribute at the statue of #MahatmaGandhi at #parliamentsquare. The event was organised by Lord Meghnad Desai @MEAIndia @JoJohnsonUK #GandhiJayanti #GandhiAt150," the Indian High Commission said in a tweet.
"The celebration of @Mahatma150 continued at #TavistokSquare. HC @RuchiGhanashyam addressed the distinguished gathering including @mayorofcamden, Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust. Mr CB Patel made remarks & the prayers for global peace were offered by Buddhist monks. @MEAIndia #GandhiAt150," a follow-up tweet said.
At the event, Ghanashyam said, "We remember him with a lot of love, affection and respect because of the message he left behind this world -- the message of non-violence, peace, love and humanity. That message remains very relevant as we face a world that is so bitterly divided over so many different things."
Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.
This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'swaraj' (self-governance) and 'ahimsa' (violence) won him accolades across the world.
Globally, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the 'International Day of Non-Violence'.
Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)
Indian High Commissioner to UK inaugurates exhibition dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi
ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:46 IST
London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition here dedicated to the country's founding father Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.