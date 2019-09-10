Indian man Rami Ranger nominated to the House of Lords

London [UK], Sep 10 (ANI): A prominent member of the Indian community in Britain has reportedly been nominated to House of Lords, the Upper House of British Parliament, by former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Dr Raminder RANGER CBE aka Dr Rami Ranger, Chairman of Conservative Friends of India and founder of Sun Mark Ltd, started his life as a refugee boy during partition in 1947 and launched his business with just PS2 pounds in pocket and a second-hand typewriter, according to reports by Asian Lite International.

Ranger was born in July 1947 in Gujranwala, located north of Lahore in Pakistan. Since the family had migrated to the Indian state of Punjab during the partition in 1947, Ranger enrolled into the Modern School in Patiala.

After the completion of his school education, Ranger went to Mohindra College, and then obtained a BA degree from the Government College in Chandigarh. He arrived in the UK to study Law in May 1971.

Ranger started the Sun Mark group in 1987 with just PS2 capital. Today, the company has operations in over 120 countries.

He is also the chairman of the British Sikh Association that earlier this year signed a memorandum with the Hashoo Group of Pakistan to develop infrastructure along the Kartarpur corridor.

Ranger was appointed as the joint chairman of the Conservative Friends of India in 2018, with British lawmaker Zac Goldsmith, a group affiliated to the Conservative Party which aims to build stronger links between the Party, the British Indian community and India. (ANI)

