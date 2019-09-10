House of Lords, the Upper House of British Parliament
House of Lords, the Upper House of British Parliament

Indian man Rami Ranger nominated to the House of Lords

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:33 IST

London [UK], Sep 10 (ANI): A prominent member of the Indian community in Britain has reportedly been nominated to House of Lords, the Upper House of British Parliament, by former Prime Minister Theresa May.
Dr Raminder RANGER CBE aka Dr Rami Ranger, Chairman of Conservative Friends of India and founder of Sun Mark Ltd, started his life as a refugee boy during partition in 1947 and launched his business with just PS2 pounds in pocket and a second-hand typewriter, according to reports by Asian Lite International.
Ranger was born in July 1947 in Gujranwala, located north of Lahore in Pakistan. Since the family had migrated to the Indian state of Punjab during the partition in 1947, Ranger enrolled into the Modern School in Patiala.
After the completion of his school education, Ranger went to Mohindra College, and then obtained a BA degree from the Government College in Chandigarh. He arrived in the UK to study Law in May 1971.
Ranger started the Sun Mark group in 1987 with just PS2 capital. Today, the company has operations in over 120 countries.
He is also the chairman of the British Sikh Association that earlier this year signed a memorandum with the Hashoo Group of Pakistan to develop infrastructure along the Kartarpur corridor.
Ranger was appointed as the joint chairman of the Conservative Friends of India in 2018, with British lawmaker Zac Goldsmith, a group affiliated to the Conservative Party which aims to build stronger links between the Party, the British Indian community and India. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:26 IST

J-K turned into a 'caged prison': Pak minister Qureshi

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday claimed that India has transformed Jammu and Kashmir into a largest "caged prison in this planet" after the abrogation of Article 370 and that the human rights were being "trampled with impunity" there.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:22 IST

Geneva: Pakistan Foreign Minister mentions Jammu and Kashmir as...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday referred to Jammu and Kashmir as an "Indian state" following his speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:24 IST

Police recovers arms cache during raid in central London

London [UK], Sep 10 (ANI): The British Police has reportedly found a significant arms cache, including a sniper rifle, a silencer and tracer rounds linked to the banned terrorist group al-Muhajiroun in a Coventry, The Observer reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:45 IST

Mohajir leader exposes atrocities committed by Pak Army in PoK

London [UK], Sep 10 (ANI): At a time when Pakistan is gearing up to table its false narrative of human rights violation in Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva today, a UK-based Mohajir leader has exposed the atrocities committed by its military establishment in Pakistan-occupie

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:30 IST

Nepal: NC voices concerns over different bills, threatens to...

Nepal, Sept 10 (ANI): Parliamentary party (PP) of Nepali Congress (NC) on Tuesday issued a press release asking the KP Sharma Oli government to amend multiple bills that allegedly violate the preamble and provisions of the Nepali constitution.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 11:40 IST

Pakistan propagating false narrative about condition of Muslims in India

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): On August 5 India made constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir and the entire structure of Pakistan's nationalism built around Kashmir over the past seven decades came crashing down. Ever since Islamabad has been scampering around to find a narrative that could

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:56 IST

More loans may lead to slowdown of Pakistan's crumbling economy

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 10 (ANI): In a bid to secure its plunging economy, Pakistan has been desperately trying to garner more investments and bailout packages from various entities. The huge debt pile-up, however, would gradually force a slowdown in new projects that may push the country into a dee

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:06 IST

India-Pak set to fight it out over Kashmir at UNHRC session

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India and Pakistan are set to battle it out over Kashmir during the ongoing 42nd UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:49 IST

Ex-MLA from Imran Khan's party seeks political asylum in India

New Delhi [India], Sep 10 (ANI): Pakistan's record of using unfair means of treatment against the minority communities was exposed once again after a former legislator of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party sought political asylum in India in one of the latest reports of atrocities across the Muslim-maj

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:31 IST

CIA informant extracted from Russia confirmed Putin 'personally'...

New York [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): In a stunning revelation, an informant from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who was extracted from Russia in 2017 had confirmed that President Vladimir Putin had "personally ordered and orchestrated" Moscow's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 06:59 IST

Boris Johnson's second bid for snap election rejected

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a fresh blow after his second attempt to force an early election in the country failed to garner the required two-thirds majority.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 06:15 IST

Indian community forging deep people-to-people ties with Iceland: Kovind

Reykjavik [Iceland], Sept 10 (ANI): The Indian community in Iceland are forging deep people-to-people relations with the Nordic country, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

Read More
iocl