Indian Mission in London initiates registration process of citizens stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions

London [UK], April 30 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in London initiated the registration process of citizens stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions from Thursday.

"All Indian citizens stranded in the UK may please register themselves with the High Commission through google sheet available at https://forms.gle/nnWCw2arfpNxguhM7

Or through website http://hcilondon.gov.in You may ignore if already registered. @RuchiGhanashyam @CGI_Bghm @IndiaInScotland" the High Commission said in a tweet.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Government of India had earlier rescued Indian nationals from countries like China, Italy and Iran. But some number of Indian students are still stranded in the United Kingdom (UK) due to the COVID-19 restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the infection.

On April 7, the Supreme Court sought response from the Centre on a plea for immediate evacuation of all Indian students who are stranded in the UK amid the lockdown.

A petition, filed by Delhi-based advocate Madhurima Mridul, said that the government should be directed to ensure that flights ferrying British nationals from India to the UK be used to evacuate Indian students who are stranded there and are willing to come back. (ANI)

