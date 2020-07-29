Indian scientists role in ITER reflects capabilities for advanced design, manufacturing: PM Modi

Paris [France], July 29 (ANI): India is proud to be a part of global enterprise that is at the frontier of science and engineering, Indian Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf said while delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message at the official start of ITER Assembly.

"Delivered @narendramodi message on international ITER project in France for energy from thermonuclear fusion. PM's message says India's key contribution underlines: 1.India works for good of humanity 2.We can Make in India at highest global level," Ashraf said in a tweet.

"Today we are celebrating the beginning of ITER assembly activities. It is an important milestone in the progress of the ITER project. We have reached it after an extraordinary journey of many years of commitment, dedication and hard work by scientists, engineers and technicians," Ashraf said delivering the message on behalf of PM Modi.

He stated that they have successfully developed and fabricated a wide range of entirely new components that represent design, innovation and engineering of great complexity and precision.

"They have done this while adhering to the schedules and timelines. Indeed, the ITER organisation deserves special appreciation for maintaining its schedule of activities in recent months despite the disruptions and restrictions of the ongoing pandemic," he said.

"India is proud to be part of a global enterprise that is at the frontier of science and engineering. Indian scientists have made valuable contribution to the development and fabrication of cryostat, the cooling system, the cryo distribution system and several kilometres of cryolines," he said.

Highlighting that they remain involved in many other aspects of the project, Ashraf said: "They have demonstrated India's capabilities for design and manufacture at the most advanced levels. Equally, our institutions, scientists and engineers have benefitted enormously from collaborating with their peers from around the world."

ITER, he asserted, is a project of an extraordinary vision and ambition and of unparalleled scale and complexities.

"By seeking to simulate the sun's energy production on earth, it is attempting a task of cosmic proportions. It is as much a testimony of a relentless human pursuit of knowledge as it is of our enduring quest to use science for the welfare of the humanity. In this case, as an abundant, clean and sustainable source of energy," he said while adding that the project is also very special because it involves international collaboration at an "unprecedented" level.

"This shared endeavour for our common good is a perfect symbol of the age old Indian belief Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Today's event is an important step towards a better tomorrow for mankind and on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians, I wish ITER project all the success," he said. (ANI)

