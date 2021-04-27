'Indo-Pacific tilt': UK's Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier will sail to India on maiden deployment

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The UK's carrier strike group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth is set sail to India in the autumn on its maiden operational deployment as a representation of the 'Indo-Pacific tilt' in its foreign policy, the British High Commission (BHC) said on Monday.

The BHC statement said that the HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier will sail to India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and the wider region.

"The Carrier will visit West Coast Ports where it will engage in a series of events to maximise bilateral relations benefitting both countries' trade and political alliances. The ship will conduct a series of joint exercises with Indian military forces in the Indian Ocean, expanding our interoperability and enhancing our capabilities to defend against shared threats and protect our democratic values," the statement added.

Throughout the deployment, the UK will support freedom of passage through vital global trading routes and demonstrate commitment to a recognised international system of norms and behaviours that benefit all countries.

It will also help to establish a maritime partnership with India to support our mutual security objectives in the Indian Ocean.



The UK Government's landmark review of foreign, defence, development, and security policy, published last month, committed the UK to become the European country with the broadest, most integrated presence in the Indo-Pacific in support of trade, shared security, and values.

Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace MP said UK and India are natural defence partners, particularly in world-class research, development, and training.

"The UK and India are natural defence partners, particularly in world-class research, development, and training. The Carrier Strike Group's collaboration with India will build the foundations for this relationship to flourish even further," said Wallace.

"The deployment is a symbol of Global Britain in action, and powerfully demonstrates our commitment to India, the Indo-Pacific region, and confronting threats to international order."

Last December, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab travelled to meet Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in New Delhi to make progress towards agreeing a landmark UK-India roadmap for greater joint cooperation, including on defence and security, trade, health, and climate change.

Later this year, the UK has invited Prime Minister Modi to attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall, UK, in recognition of India's role as the world's largest democracy and as a vital partner to the UK in tackling global challenges like climate change and coronavirus.

The Carrier Strike Group will travel over 26,000 nautical miles from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea, and from the Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea. (ANI)

