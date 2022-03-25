Int'l labour organization elects new chief

Geneva [Switzerland], March 25 (ANI): Gilbert Houngbo from Togo will be the next Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the organization announced on Friday.

Houngbo was elected by the UN agency's governing body, comprising representatives of governments, workers and employers during their meeting in Geneva.

"The ILO Governing Body has elected a new ILO Director-General. Congratulations to @GilbertFHoungbo. Gilbert F. Houngbo will take office in October 2022," ILO tweeted.





Houngbo, former Prime Minister of Togo, will be the 11th head of the agency and the first African to hold the post, Xinhua news agency reported.

His five-year term will begin on October 1, 2022. The current Director-General, Guy Ryder, from the United Kingdom, has held the office since 2012.

Four other candidates from the Republic of Korea, South Africa, France and Australia participated in the elections. (ANI)

