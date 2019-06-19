French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler (File photo)
French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler (File photo)

Investment in aerospace, defence sectors will boost India-France strategic partnership, says Ambassador Alexandre Ziegler

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:48 IST

Paris [France], June 18 (ANI): More investments in the field of defence and aerospace will boost the strategic partnership between India and France, Alexandre Ziegler, French Ambassador to India, said here on Tuesday (local time).
Speaking on the second day of the Paris Air Show, the Ambassador said: "I look forward to supporting all your efforts in the establishment of long-term and win-win cooperation in the aerospace and defence sectors."
"French aviation and defence industries have chosen India and will invest in this goal. This choice was evident at the Aero India air show in Bangalore last February. With 49 French companies present, and a lot of military and civilian aircraft, France was, by far, the foremost foreign participant in the exhibition," he said.
Ziegler added: "French industrial facilities in India, big and small, which we are strongly supporting, are indeed flourishing, and this is good news, especially because more and more Indian companies are also investing in France, like for instance Motherson, which is here with us today."
"We are also strongly supporting this investment from India in France as our strategic partnership is a two-way partnership, between partners and friends."
The Ambassador further noted that France is India's "oldest strategic partner and a significant one for defence and aerospace equipment, not just as a supplier but as a true partner."
As a matter of fact, Make in India has been a reality for the French industry for many years, particularly for defence equipment such as helicopters, missiles, submarines, aircraft engines, and others, he said.
"Our relations in this area date back to India's Independence and are being continuously strengthened. Today our strategic partnership is the strongest and closest we have in the Asia-Pacific region," Ziegler added.
He further said that this strategic partnership was enhanced even further by French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to India in March last year.
"This visit was a great success in many respect and was one of the areas of convergence of views between our leaders was the necessity to strengthen our manufacturing partners in the industrial sector, particularly, in aerospace and defence," the ambassador added.
"This political support at the highest level of both States provided the industries of both countries the best possible high-level framework for deepening their industrial relations in defence as well as the civilian aerospace sectors. You can count on our full political support for this and we are looking forward to furthering exchanges with the new Indian government in this respect," he said.
He also said that Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs, was in New Delhi last week to discuss the next possible steps in the strategic partnership between the two countries with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other dignitaries of the Indian government.
The first Indo-French Defence camp -- Aerospace Cooperation seminar -- was held on April 16, 2018, in India by GIFAS, the French Aerospace Industries Association, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Companies from both countries participated in the event.
Most importantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation from President Macron to attend the outreach session of G7 Summit in France as a special invitee at the end of August. The event will, of course, also include a bilateral Indo-French component, the Ambassador said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:35 IST

Trump announces 2020 Presidential campaign in Orlando

Florida [USA], Jun 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump announced his intent to run for a second term by contesting in the 2020 Presidential elections during a massive rally in Orlando here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:55 IST

Canada: Trudeau cabinet approves controversial Trans Mountain project

Ottawa [Canada], Jun 19 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister and his cabinet on Tuesday approved the controversial Trans Mountain expansion project for the second time.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:34 IST

Xi, Trump hold talks amidst trade dispute

Beijing [China], Jun 19 (ANI): As the trade dispute between the United States and China continued, the Presidents of both the nations held talks via phone on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:33 IST

Tsunami advisories lifted after 6.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

Yamagata [Japan], Jun 19 (ANI): The Japan Meteorological Agency lifted tsunami advisories after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the country's northern region late Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:33 IST

Shanahan to leave Pentagon, Mark Esper to take over: Trump

Washington [USA], Jun 19 (ANI): The United States' Acting Secretary of Defence, Patrick Shanahan, will step down from his post to "devote more time to his family," as per US President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:55 IST

Pak: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt presents Rs 900 billion budget for 2019-20

Peshawar [Pakistan], Jun 19 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra presented the province's Rs. 900 billion (Pakistan rupee) budget for 2019-2020 at the KP assembly here on Tuesday, amidst protests by the opposition.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 02:29 IST

CPEC to turn PoK into Pak's 'economic engine,' claims former diplomat

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Jun 19 (ANI): China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects will turn the disputed territory of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) into Pakistan's "economic engine," claimed a former diplomat of the country, Sardar Masood Khan, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 01:53 IST

Pak PM lauds ISI's role in protecting country from internal,...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 19 (ANI): Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appreciated the country's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence's (ISI), role in protecting the country from "internal and external challenges."

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 00:43 IST

Pak PM directs cabinet to implement austerity measures

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 19 (ANI): In view of the current state of the Pakistani economy, the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed his cabinet to fully implement austerity measures and adopt a "simple lifestyle."

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:09 IST

Hong Kong: Carrie Lam publicly apologises for extradition bill

Hong Kong, Jun 18 (ANI): Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader, Carrie Lam, on Tuesday publicly apologised for having proposed controversial legislation that would allow criminal suspects to mainland China for persecution.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:07 IST

Anti-Pak protests held in London against police brutality in Muzaffarabad

London [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): A massive protest was organised by the Kashmiri diaspora outside the Pakistan High Commission here on Tuesday demanding justice against the police brutality in Muzaffarabad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:42 IST

Japan issues tsunami alert after 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits...

Tokyo [Japan], Jun 18 (ANI): Japan on Tuesday issued a tsunami alert after a powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit Niigata and Yamagata prefectures located in the west coast of the largest Japanese island, Honshu.

Read More
iocl