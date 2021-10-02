Iran denounces Israeli foreign minister's visit to Bahrain

Tehran [Iran], October 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has denounced Israeli foreign minister's recent visit to Bahrain, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

The Bahraini government's welcoming of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is "a blatant betrayal of the oppressed and resilient Palestinian people's cause," Amir Abdollahian said on Friday.



The presence of Israel in the region would result in "insecurity for Bahrain and the entire region," he was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, the visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani jointly inaugurated the Israeli embassy in the Bahraini capital of Manama.

Iranian officials have urged regional states to refrain from developing relations with Israel and have regarded such relations as "threats" to the security of the Islamic republic. (ANI/Xinhua)

