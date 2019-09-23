Iran responsible for attacks on Saudi oil facilities says UK Prime Minister

London [UK], Sept 23 (ANI/Sputnik): In what is likely to further escalate tensions in the already tense Gulf region, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain has concluded that Iran was responsible for attacks on Saudi oil facilities last week.

"We will be working with our American friends and our European friends to construct a response that tries to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf region," Johnson was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

The UK Prime Minister also said that his country may participate in the US mission to defend Saudi Arabia.

"Clearly if we are asked, either by the Saudis or the Americans, to have a role then we will consider in what way we can be useful," said the UK Prime Minister.

Johnson also said he would be meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the high-level UN gathering this week.

This comes days after US President Donald Trump approved the deployment of US Forces to Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The drone attack on Saudi oil facilities took place last week. Yemen's Houthi rebels had claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the US and Saudi officials had accused Iran of being behind the attack. Tehran had denied these allegations.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo had termed the attack as an 'act of war'. (ANI/Sputnik)

