Iran sees seized tankers as 'tit for tat situation': UK

London [UK], July 21 (ANI): The United Kingdom on Saturday said that Iran considers the seizing of British tankers in the Strait of the Hormuz as "tit-for-tat situation" after the detention of Iranian tanker Grace 1 in Gilbrator.

"It's clear from talking to him (Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif) and also statements made by Iran that they see this as a tit-for-tat situation, following Grace 1 being detained in Gibraltar," said UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt after having "long conversation" with Zarif.

"Our priority continues to find a way to de-escalate the situation. That's why I reached out to the Iranian Foreign Minister, that's why the due process in Gibraltar continues," he added.

Hunt also contented that Grace 1 detention by Gibraltarian authorities was totally "legal" as Gibraltarian authorities.

Hunt asserted that the seizure of the British ship was "totally and utterly unacceptable".

Iranian Navy has seized a British-flagged tanker Steno Impero vessel on the request of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran's Hormozgan province.

Along with seizing one vessel, Iranian authorities also stopped another Liberian-flagged ship in the Strait of the Hormuz for "violating international regulations."

Meanwhile in the US, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said there is no indications that the Iranians are prepared to fundamentally change the direction of their nation.

"If they do the things we've asked them to do on their nuclear program, their missile program, their malign behaviour around the world -- I mean, you can just watch their actions. These are actions that threaten," Pompeo said. (ANI)

