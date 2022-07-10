Iranian president reiterates continued support for Syria

Tehran [Iran], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran supports establishing peace and stability in Syria and opposes any foreign intervention in the country, Iran's presidential website reported on Sunday.



"Iran will continue to support the axis of resistance, particularly Syria," Raisi said in a telephone conversation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the occasion of Muslims' Eid al-Adha feast. The term "the axis of resistance" refers to Iran's allies throughout the region.

Raisi also described the visit of the Syrian president to Tehran in May as a success, and emphasized that "good agreements were reached during this trip, and their implementation should be followed seriously."

For his part, al-Assad said Syria and Iran are "in a single stronghold" and their enemies are "getting weaker," expressing the hope that both countries will witness further success in the domestic and international arena in the next year. (ANI/Xinhua)

