Ireland bans gatherings of over 5,000 people until September

Dublin [Ireland], April 22 (ANI): All mass gathering of over 5000 people have been banned until September 1st under plans announced by the Irish government in view of surging cases related to coronavirus infection.

"Local authorities have been advised by Government that event promoters should be informed that events requiring licenses in excess of 5,000 will not be considered for the period up to the end of August," said the government in a statement cited by The Irish Times.

The Irish Department of Health on Tuesday reported another 44 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 730.

Tuesday also saw 388 new cases, pushing the total infections to 16,040, said the department.

Separately, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said he hopes to be able to announce the lifting of some restrictions on May 5. However, he said that the decision would entirely depend on the rate of the virus, capacity in hospitals and testing and tracing.

The restrictions on mass gatherings were first announced on March 12. (ANI)

