IS claims responsibility for London Bridge attack, calls attacker its 'fighter'

London [UK], Dec 01 (ANI): The Islamic States (IS) has claimed responsibility for the London Bridge attack in which two persons were killed and deemed the attacker, Usman Khan, as its 'fighter'.



28-year-old Khan stabbed five persons at London Bridge on Friday. He was shot dead at the scene.

However, the IS did not provide any evidence. It claimed that the attack was made in response to IS' call to target countries that have been part of the coalition fighting the terrorist organisation, Sputnik reported.

London Police said that they were treating the attack as an act of terror.

Khan was convicted in 2012 of terrorism offences and released in December 2018 "on the license," which means he had to meet certain conditions or face recall to prison.

Neil Basu, the London police counterterrorism head, said the suspect appeared to be wearing a bomb vest but it turned out to be "a hoax explosive device." (ANI)

