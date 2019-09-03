British MP Jo Johnson
British MP Jo Johnson

It is for India, Pak to find lasting political solution to domestic challenges they face: UK MP

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:56 IST

Orpington [UK], Sept 3 (ANI): Reiterating India's position that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, British MP Jo Johnson has said that New Delhi and Islamabad should engage to find a lasting "political solution" to their domestic challenges.
The MP of Orpington, Jo, who is a brother of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, further said that it is not for the UK to prescribe a solution or act as a mediator.
"I agree with you that it is for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political solution to the domestic challenges they face. While the wishes of the Kashmiri people should, of course, be taken into consideration, it is not for the UK to prescribe a solution or act as a mediator. I can guarantee you that this long-standing position of the UK is not changing and that I fully support," said Jo in a letter to UK-based banking risk management professional Sunil Jaleen.
"I would loin the UK government in encouraging both countries to find diplomatic solutions to the underlying causes of conflict," he added.
On August 5, India announced its decision to revoke the provisions of Article 370 and passed a Bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Jo is the second conservative MP to support the Indian position. Bob Blackman, MP for Harrow East, had said that the constitutional changes in Kashmir were an "internal matter" for India.
In a strongly worded letter addressed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in support of India, Blackman had said: "There is a widely respected convention that we do not interfere in the domestic affairs of a third country, especially a long-standing friend and ally like India." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:09 IST

Abrogation of Article 370 is India's internal matter: Nepal

Male [Maldives], Sept 3 (ANI): In one more blow to Pakistan, Nepal on Tuesday said that the decision to withdraw Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter of India, which is authorised to make changes in its Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:19 IST

India can take advantage of US-China trade war to attract...

Male [Maldives], Sept 03 (ANI): Amid rising concerns over falling growth of Indian economy, US-India Business Council (USIBC) President and former assistant secretary State Nisha Biswal has said India can take advantage of China-US trade to push investments but it has to do more to attract investments

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:52 IST

PM Modi on 3-day visit to Russia, to hold summit with Putin

New Delhi [India], Sept 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for his three-day trip to Russia with a visit to Zvezda shipbuilding complex scheduled for Wednesday where he will be accompanied by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:39 IST

Global energy needs expected to roughly double by 2030: Sri Lankan PM

Male [Maldives], Sept 3 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed concern over the global energy needs at the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:32 IST

After West Asia setback, ISIS has turned its focus on South...

Male [Maldives], Sep 3 (ANI): The Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday said that terror group ISIS has turned its focus to South Asia after suffering a setback in the western part of the continent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:15 IST

China's growing presence in Indian Ocean a source of concern for...

Male [Maldives], Sep 3 (ANI): For India, China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean is a source of concern, said Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during his address at the Indian Ocean Conference here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:58 IST

PM Modi leaves for Russia on three-day visit

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening embarked on a three-day visit to Vladivostok to participate in 20th India-Russia annual summit.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:38 IST

Defence Minister on visit to South Korea to strengthen bilateral...

Seoul (South Korea), Sept 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin his three-day visit to the Republic of Korea starting Wednesday and if Kashmir issue comes up, he will convey India’s position, said India

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:24 IST

Revival of terror outfits at the core of the current escalation...

Aden [South Yemen], Sept 3 (ANI): The resurgence of terrorist outfits such as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and the Islamic State (Daesh) has led to the current escalation in conflicts in the South of Yemen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:09 IST

Malabar 2019 to start later this month

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 03 (ANI): The trilateral maritime exercise, Malabar 2019, involving India, Japan, and the United States will start later this month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:59 IST

Pak lacks evidence to prove 'genocide' in Kashmir, says its ICJ lawyer

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 3 (ANI): In an embarrassment to Pakistan, its lawyer at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Khawar Qureshi has said that it would be "extremely difficult" for his country to prove the charge of genocide in Kashmir for want of evidence.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:41 IST

Pak PM Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Kashmir on call

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Sept 3 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Tuesday discussed Jammu and Kashmir, among other issues, during a phone call, Geo News reported.

Read More
iocl