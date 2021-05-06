Italian envoy inaugurates oxygen plant at ITBP hospital in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Italian Ambassador to India, Vincenzo de Luca "switched on" an oxygen plant on Thursday at an ITBP Referral Hospital in Greater Noida.

The plant will supply oxygen to more than 100 beds at a time to the Covid-19 patients admitted at the centre.



Sh Manoj Singh Rawat ADG ITBP thanked the Italian ambassador for installing the plant.

The plant was installed at the hospital in just 48 hours' time.

The Ambassador while speaking on the occasion remembered the assistance by ITBP when 17 Italian Covid-19 positive tourists were taken care of by the Force at its Chhawla facility in 2020. (ANI)

