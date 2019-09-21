Italy: 1 killed, 3 injured in plane crash in Lombardy

Lombardy [Italy], Sept 21 (ANI): Atleast one person was killed and three others suffered injuries after a plane they were in crashed in Italy on Saturday.

A single-engine Piper aircraft with four people on board crashed in the morning near the Orio al Serio flying club in Lombardy, Italy's emergency services said.

According to Sputnik, three people suffered injuries and have been admitted into the hospital.

The reason of the crash is yet to be known.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

