Italy closes schools, universities as coronavirus death toll rises

Rome [Italy], Mar 5 (ANI): The Italian government on Wednesday (local time) announced that it will temporarily close all schools and universities as the coronavirus death toll has mounted to 107 in the country.

Italy's Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said that all Italian schools and universities will be shut down from tomorrow until March 15, reported Al Jazeera.

There are over 93,000 cases of the virus around the world so far, however, as deaths are being reported in Italy, Iran and the United States, authorities are considering new quarantine zones and travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Recently, a group of 17 Italian tourists taken to a quarantine facility in New Delhi have tested positive for the coronavirus. The group entered India before the country began screening passengers from Italy.

Globally, deaths due to Covid-19 have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world. (ANI)

