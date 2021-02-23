Italy extends travel ban between country's 20 regions till March 27 due to COVID-19

Rome [Italy], February 23 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Monday extended the ban on travel between the country's 20 regions till March 27.

According to The Local Italy, the government also extended restrictions on visiting friends and relatives, under which no more than two adults can visit another person's home.

"It is essential to continue with the restrictions with the (spread of coronavirus) variants," The Local Italy quoted Roberto Speranza, Italy's health minister, as saying.

The ban applies to all non-essential travel between all regions, regardless of which zone they are in under Italy's tiered system of coronavirus restrictions.

The regional travel ban does not apply to travel for work, health, or emergency reasons, or to anyone who needs to travel to return home. Travel within Italy for tourism remains prohibited.



The government also extended a rule under which no more than two adults (plus their children under 14) can visit another household, and no more than once a day. However, the rule has not been extended for areas declared red zones, meaning visits will no longer be allowed in those areas, The Local Italy reported.

Further changes to the Italian coronavirus restrictions are set to be confirmed by March 5, when an updated emergency decree is due.

Regional Affairs Minister Maria Stella Gelmini said that Draghi's government would make "timely" decisions on coronavirus restrictions in agreement with regional governments.

The new government last week provoked an outcry when it extended the closure of ski slopes just hours before they were due to reopen, The Local Italy reported.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been serving as Prime Minister of Italy since 13 February 2021.

The new cabinet was formed after weeks of a political crisis that played out on the differences among the previous coalition forces about the approaches to economic recovery and resulted in the resignation of former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

