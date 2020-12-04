Italy PM announces new coronavirus-linked restrictions including movements limitation

Rome [Italy], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced new restrictive measures in the country for the upcoming holiday season that include limitations on movements between city municipalities and regions, an extended curfew for New Year's night and closure of ski resorts.

Conte will sign the new decree later on Thursday, and it will enter into force immediately starting from December 4.

"Christmas holidays are approaching. If we enter into this period with light measures like in 'yellow' regions, a new spike in the number of contagions will be inevitable. That is why we are forced to introduce further restrictions for the period from December 21 to January 6. ... We need to minimize the risk of the third wave which can arrive already in January," Conte said on late Thursday at a press conference devoted to the new decree.

"From December 21 until January 6, all movements between the regions will be prohibited, including for reaching second houses. On December 25 and 26 and on January 1, movements from one city municipality to another will also be prohibited," he said.

The prime minister added that on the whole national territory, the curfew remains in place from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m (21:00-04:00 GMT).

"For the New Year's night, the ban will be extended - from 10 p.m. of the previous day until 7 a.m. on January 1," Conte said.

He noted that for urgent and well-motivated reasons movements would always be allowed.

Moreover, everybody, who travels out of touristic reasons in the period December 21-January 6, will have to undergo quarantine. The premier called it a "dissuasive measure."

"Ski resorts will stay closed. This measure will enter into force immediately, from December 4, until January 6," Conte said.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 65.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Italy has confirmed more than 1.6 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 58,000 fatalities, JHU adds. (ANI/Sputnik)