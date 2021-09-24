Italy recognises India's Covishield vaccine; Indian vaccine cardholders now eligible for Green Pass

Rome [Italy], September 24 (ANI): Italy recognised India's COVID-19 vaccine "Covishield" on Friday, said the Embassy of India in Italy. After the move, Indian vaccine cardholders are now eligible for Green Pass in the European country.

This success comes as an outcome of a meeting between Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Italy said, "As an outcome of G20Health Ministers' meeting btw Hon'ble @mansukhmandviya& Italian Health Minister @robersperanza coupled with @MEAIndia persistent efforts @MinisteroSalute recognises India's Covishield. Indian vaccine CardHolders are now eligible for GreenPass @SerumInstIndia."



Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while interacting with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, he discussed challenges related to vaccine accessibility and smooth travel.

Foreign Minister of Italy Luigi Di Maio is the current G20 chair.

"Discussed challenges related to vaccine accessibility and smooth travel. Look forward to joining him at a discussion on Afghanistan tomorrow," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

