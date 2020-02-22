Italy reports first death from coronavirus

Rome [Italy], Feb 22 (ANI): Italy on Saturday reported its first death from the new strain of coronavirus, involving a 78-year-old retired bricklayer, local media reported, citing Veneto Governor Luca Zaia.

The elderly man died in the northern Italian city of Padua, Ansa news agency reported, as cited by Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Health officials in the European country reported 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected to 17.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 2,200 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

