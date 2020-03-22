Italy's COVID-19 death toll surges by 793 to 4,825 in past 24 hours

Rome (Italy) Mar 22 (Sputnik/ANI): Italy's COVID-19 death toll has surged by 793 over the past 24 hours, which is a new record high increase, and has reached 4,825, the head of the country's Civil Protection Department, Angelo Borrelli said on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, [the number] of those died increased by 793 over the past 24 hours," Borrelli said at a briefing.

He added that 943 more people have recovered, bringing the total number to 6,062.

The number of COVID-19-infected people in Italy has increased by 4,800 over the past 24 hours, surpassing 42,000. (Sputnik/ANI)

