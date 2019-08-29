Italy's Five Star Movement, Democratic Party agree to form coalition govt

Rome [Italy], Aug 29 (ANI): Italy's Five-Star Movement (M5S) and Democratic Party (PD) have agreed to form a new coalition government in order to avoid snap elections which could propel Matteo Salvini's League Party to power.

The two parties have agreed to the latest setup despite being political enemies, according to CNN. This comes after the previous government, made up of the M5S and League Party collapsed after continuous infighting.

"We love Italy and we believe that it is worth trying this experiment," PD's head Nicola Zingaretti said.

Italy's former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who resigned last week, has found backing to form the new government in the latest arrangement. Leaders from both M5S and PD have conveyed their support for Conte as PM to the country's President Sergio Mattarella.

A spokesperson for the Italian President stated that Conte had been called to meet Mattarella on Thursday morning. He is expected to be given the mandate to establish the new government in Italy.

The coalition arrangement, however, needs to be approved by all party members. An online vote should be held before the end of the next week. (ANI)

