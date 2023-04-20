It's time to invite Ukraine into alliance: Zelenskyy tells NATO

Kyiv [Ukraine], April 20 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) faces no obstacle in inviting Ukraine to join the military alliance, Al Jazeera reported. He said that it was time for NATO to invite Ukraine to join the military alliance.

Zelenskyy's remarks came during NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's first visit to Kyiv since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started in February last year. He called on the military alliance to take a decision as the majority of people in NATO nations and most of the people in Ukraine support Kyiv's NATO accession.

"I am grateful for the invitation to visit the summit, but it is also important for Ukraine to receive the corresponding invitation," Zelenskyy said as per the Al Jazeera report.

"There is not a single objective barrier to the political decision to invite Ukraine into the alliance and now, when most people in NATO countries and the majority of Ukrainians support NATO accession, is the time for the corresponding decisions," he added.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Ukraine on Thursday to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. During his visit, Stoltenberg underscored NATO's "enduring support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"NATO stands with you today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg said, according to the official statement released by NATO.

While addressing a press briefing with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Stoltenberg said that NATO allies have delivered more than 150 billion euros of support to Ukraine since the conflict started in February 2022. In his remarks, he said that Ukraine's "rightful place" is in NATO.

According to NATO's statement, Stoltenberg said, "Ukraine's rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family. Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO. And over time, our support will help to make this possible." He said that a multi-year support initiative will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to NATO standards and ensure full interoperability with the military alliance.

He further said, "We do not know when this war will end, but we know that Russian aggression is a toxic pattern that must be stopped. So we must continue strengthening Ukraine's armed forces. And we must ensure that robust, powerful arrangements are in place for Ukraine's security." (ANI)

