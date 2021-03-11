Ivory Coast PM dies of cancer in Germany

Berlin [Germany], March 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Hamed Bakayoko, the prime minister of Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), died in Germany on Wednesday after a battle with cancer, the president of the western African nation said.



"Our country is in mourning. It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of prime minister Hamed Bakayoko... this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Germany due to cancer," Alassane Ouattara tweeted.

Ouattara said the 56-year-old politician served the nation with dedication and was a great statesman and a model for the youth. He extended condolences to Bakayoko's family. (ANI/Sputnik)

