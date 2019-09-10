J-K turned into a 'caged prison': Pak minister Qureshi

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday claimed that India has transformed Jammu and Kashmir into a largest "caged prison in this planet" after the abrogation of Article 370 and that the human rights were being "trampled with impunity" there.

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that the world is also talking about the "brutality" Kashmiris are facing in the region.

"I brought the plea and the petition of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) whose basic and innumerable human rights are being trampled with impunity by India. The people of this occupied land suffering systematic and serial violations of their fundamental freedoms.

"For the last six weeks, India has transformed occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison on this planet which virtually no access to basic amenities and means of communications," Qureshi alleged.

He claimed, "Shops are running short of supplies, hospitals of life-saving medicines and the sick and wounded many of them due to the direct and indiscriminate use of force by the Indian occupation forces. Locals are unable to access even the emergency health services. Human rights being trampled with impunity by India."

Qureshi said, "The situation in this territory must be of direct international concern. It is not and can never be an internal matter for India." The rattled Pakistan also sought the world's support in criticising India for scrapping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am not alone in drawing attention to India's outright brutality and blatant disrespect of human dignity. The world is speaking," he said.

Ironically, when Qureshi was speaking at the UNHRC, World Sindhi Congress (WSC) held an anti-Pakistan protest outside the UN complex here.

In its desperation, Pakistan is trying hard to bring the issue back on the UN table but it is unlikely to succeed as it hardly has any international support, mainly for being discredited because of sponsoring terrorism. Countries like Russia, UAE, US, Sri Lanka, Israel and many others have supported India on this matter, experts said.(ANI)