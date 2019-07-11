Jaishankar, Australian FM discuss bilateral ties at Commonwealth meet

London [UK], Jul 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Australian counterpart Marise Payne on the sidelines of the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting here and reviewed the progress of bilateral relations.

"Warm meeting with my Australian colleague @MarisePayne. Discussed the road map for our relationship. Looking forward to working closely with her," Jaishankar tweeted.

Payne also threw light on her meeting with Jaishankar, saying that she is looking forward to working with India on key areas.

"The - relationship is growing in every facet. With External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar in the 'Australia Room' at Marlborough House today we explored some of the vast opportunities ahead of us, looking forward to working together. #IES2035 #ScoModi," she wrote on the microblogging site.

Jaishankar also met Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, MD Shahriar Alam, and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Jaishankar had said in the summit that India is fulfilling its commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting last year, including support for technical cooperation and projects related to climate change and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"At the summit today, underlined that India is fulfilling all its #Commonwealth commitments made by PM @narendramodi in 2018. Includes support for technical cooperation and projects related to #SDG & #ClimateChange. A special bond with Small States & Small Island Developing States," he had tweeted.

The 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting was held at Marlborough House in London and was attended by members from 52 countries, which also includes Pakistan.

The 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) was held in London which was attended by Modi. (ANI)

