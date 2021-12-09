Jaishankar congratulates Annalena Baerbock on appointment as new German FM

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Foreign Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Annalena Baerbock on Thursday on her appointment as Germany's Federal Foreign Minister.



"Congratulate @ABaerbock on her appointment as the Federal Foreign Minister of Germany. Look forward to our cooperation in strengthening our Strategic Partnership and addressing shared regional and global challenges," Jaishankar tweeted.

Baerbock is Germany's first female Foreign Minister. She takes over from Heiko Maas.

Earlier, the German Parliament elected Olaf Scholz as German Chancellor on Wednesday as Angela Merkel departed after 16 years at the helm of affairs. (ANI)

