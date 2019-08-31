Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Belgian counterpart

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders here on Friday and discussed issues of mutual interests concerning both countries.

Jaishankar said he appreciated his Belgian counterpart's high regard for India to boost bilateral ties.

"A warm reception by Belgian Dy. PM and FM @dreynders. Appreciate his high regard for India and commitment to building our bilateral relations," he tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier, Jaishankar said that India is willing to discuss outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

He made the remarks during his meeting with European Union (EU) Commissioner Christos Stylianides after the latter reiterated the bloc's stance that New Delhi and Islamabad need to re-open dialogue through diplomatic channels for the de-escalation of tensions in the Kashmir region.

The two leaders further shared their expectations for better governance and greater development in the regions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, as well as their perspectives on the recent developments pertaining to the situation in Afghanistan and Iran.

The External Affairs Minister also met EU's Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini. Both leaders emphasised the need for renouncing hostility, terror and violence by Pakistan to build normal neighbourly relations with India.

Jaishankar arrived in Belgium on Thursday following the successful completion of his three-nation tour to Russia, Hungary and Poland. (ANI)

