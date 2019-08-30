Jaishankar discusses India-EU Strategic Partnership with European Parliament leaders in Brussels

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 30 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, on Friday met David Maria Sassoli, President of European Parliament, along with other leaders and discussed the India-EU Strategic Partnership on regional, global and multilateral issues.

"A meeting between natural partners and large democracies! EAM @DrSJaishankar called on H.E. Mr. David Maria Sassoli, President of European Parliament and leaders discussed the India-EU Strategic Partnership on regional, global and multilateral issues," the Indian Mission in Belgium wrote on Twitter.

Prior to this, Jaishankar also met Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and officially launched direct flight services between Warsaw and New Delhi during his two-day visit to the Central European country.

The External Affairs Minister also held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow where a wide range of issues were discussed.

They also reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok next week.

Modi will be the chief guest at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok which will be held from September 4 to 6. (ANI)

