Jaishankar extends greetings to Hungary on National Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has extended greetings to Hungary Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on the country's National Day.

He also expressed hope to further strengthen ties between both countries.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar on Thursday said, "On the National Day of Hungary convey my greetings and best wishes to FM Peter Szijjarto and the government and people of Hungary. Look forward to further strengthening our close ties." (ANI)

