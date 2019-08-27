Jaishankar in Hungary, meets FM Peter Szijjarto

Budapest [Hungary], Aug 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Budapest on Monday.

"Happy to be back in Budapest. Good memories, great future. Thank FM Peter Szijjarto for a very positive and productive meeting. Look forward to developing ties with Hungary and Visegrad Group. Will work closely on bilateral cooperation and in the multilateral arena," he tweeted.

The EAM arrived in Hungary for a two-day visit on August 25.

Following his meeting with the Hungarian Foreign Minister, a cultural exchange programme was inked between the two nations.

He also addressed the Hungarian Ambassadors' Conference at Szijjarto's invitation. "An engaging interaction on the state of the world," he stated, following the event.

Jaishankar also exchanged views on bilateral economic cooperation with the Hungarian Finance Minister an Deputy Prime Minister Mihaly Varga on Monday.



A Photo Exhibition on India-Hungary relations was also inaugurated by the EAM at the India Embassy in Budapest. It commemorates the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. (ANI)

