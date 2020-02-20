Jaishankar inaugurates India Pavilion at 70th Berlinale

Berlin [Germany], Feb 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated the India Pavilion at Berlin International Film Festival -- one of Europe's biggest cinema events alongside Cannes and Venice.

Taking to Twitter, the minister congratulated the Indian entries selected this year for the 70th edition of the international film festival and said that the event would provide a platform to popularise the Indian cinema.

"Inaugurated the India Pavillion at 70th @berlinale, one of the largest public international film festivals. Congratulate the Indian entries selected this year. Our presence here will further popularize Indian cinema & facilitate new business opportunities," Jaishankar tweeted.

Berlinale is one of the largest public film festivals in the world, attracting tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe each year. (ANI)

