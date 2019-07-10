Jaishankar meets Bangladesh minister at Commonwealth conclave

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar here on Wednesday met Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, MD Shahriar Alam, and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

"Pleasure to meet Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh @MdShahriarAlam. Reiterated the highest priority accorded to India-Bangladesh ties and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is London to attend the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting.

"In London, for the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting. Working together to build upon a secure, sustainable and prosperous future," he said in an earlier tweet.

"At the summit, today, underlined that India is fulfilling all its #Commonwealth commitments made by PM @narendramodi in 2018. Includes support for technical cooperation and projects related to #SDG and #ClimateChange. A special bond with small states and small island developing states," he added.

The EAM is likely to meet his British counterpart Jeremey Hunt among other foreign ministers. (ANI)

