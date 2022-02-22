Jaishankar meets Foreign Ministers of Czech Republic, South Korea during France visit

Paris [France], February 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday met with Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky and Foreign Minister of South Korea, Chung Eui-yong, and discussed issues of mutual interests.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Nice meeting with FM Jan Lipavsky of the Czech Republic. Engaged him on EU related issues as part of the Trio. Appreciate his commitment to facilitating an expanded relationship."

Furthermore, after meeting Korean FM Jaishankar tweeted, "Met with FM Chung Eui-yong of Republic of Korea. Agreed to strengthen our bilateral cooperation. Facilitating ease of travel is a shared priority. Also discussed regional issues of common concern."



Jaishankar, during his France visit, also met with EU Commissioner for International relationships Jutta Urpilainen.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A warm interaction with EU Commissioner for International relationships Jutta Urpilainen. A positive discussion on working together in Africa, enhancing green partnerships and on promoting connectivity. India-EU cooperation is advancing across many fronts."

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to France to attend EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

During his visit, Jaishankar also met with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and French Defence Minister Florence Parly. He also met his New Zealand counterpart and exchanged perspectives on Indo-Pacific.

Moreover, Jaishankar met his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and said that 2021 was a great year for the India-Bangladesh relationship. (ANI)

