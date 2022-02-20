Jaishankar meets Irish counterpart at Munich Security Conference

Munich [Germany], February 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met with Ireland Foreign Minister Simon Coveney during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2022 on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Concluded the day meeting with FM @simoncoveney of Ireland. We have worked closely together at UNSC. Ireland can play a greater role in our EU engagement."



Jaishankar also met with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Ploetner and reviewed the global developments. Furthermore, he held a meeting with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze.

Jaishankar and Schulze discussed the respective development partnership outlook and shared their commitment to promoting green growth and clean tech.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and discussed several issues including Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and the ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia. He also held a series of meeting with ministers from Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world during his visit to Germany. (ANI)

