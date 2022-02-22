Jaishankar meets Spanish counterpart on sidelines of EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific

Paris [France], February 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific.

Good to meet FM @jmalbares of Spain on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific. Welcomed his enthusiasm and commitment on our bilateral ties. Look forward to welcoming him in India," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias and discussed the current global situation.



"Great to catch up with my friend FM @NikosDendias of Greece. An insightful conversation on the current global situation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier, speaking at the opening session of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific, Jaishankar said, "Indo-Pacific is at the heart of the multipolarity and rebalancing that characterizes contemporary changes. But it is essential greater power and stronger capabilities led to responsibility...This means respect for international laws and territorial integrity and sovereignty."

"It means economics, free of coercion and politics, free from the threat of the use of force. It means observing global norms and practices and refraining from making claims on the global commons," he added.

Noting that France was among the first country to recognize the strategic geography of the region, the minister said that France is resident power in the Indo Pacific.

Jaishankar further noted that this remains a maritime century and tides of the Indo-Pacific region will help shape the future. (ANI)