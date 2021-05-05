Jaishankar meets UK Home Secy Priti Patel, signs agreement to facilitate legal travel

London [UK], May 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and signed the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement to facilitate legal travel and encourage talent flows.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that the agreement was an important outcome for the upcoming India-UK Virtual Summit.

"A fruitful meeting this morning with Home Secretary @pritipatel. Signed the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement that would facilitate legal travel and encourage talent flows. The living bridge between India and U.K. will get stronger as a result," tweeted the Minister.

"This is an important outcome for the India-U.K. Virtual Summit that is due to commence shortly," he said in another tweet.

Jaishankar, who is on a four-day visit to the UK from May 3-6, met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London at G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting earlier today.

The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 challenge, vaccine production capacity, supply chains with him amid the second wave of pandemic in India.

"Good to meet in person my old friend @SecBlinken. Detailed discussion on the global Covid challenge, focussing on expanded vaccine production capacity and reliable supply chains," tweeted Jaishankar.

After the meeting, Blinken tweeted: "Met today with @DrSJaishankar to discuss our joint efforts to combat COVID-19 and to advance our broader comprehensive global strategic partnership. India is a close friend and partner, and I look forward to further deepening the unique partnership between our two nations."

Blinken assured Jaishankar that the US was monitoring developments closely and would respond positively to any Indian requirements, they said.

According to sources, oxygen and related equipment continue to be a key priority. The US has also acted on India's request for more Remdesivir. The next shipment from the US will also be landing in India soon.

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with the European Union present as an observer.

As host, the UK has invited additional countries to join as guests at the meeting, including India, Australia, South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and Brunei in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN. (ANI)