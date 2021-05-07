Jaishankar, Raab welcome India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: BHC

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have welcomed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and discussed how they could coordinate efforts to deliver deeper cooperation, said British High Commission (BHC) on Friday after a virtual meeting between the two leaders was held on Thursday.

A UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: "They noted the importance of working together to tackle global challenges such as climate change, coronavirus and countering shared threats including malign cyber activity.

"The two ministers reflected on key achievements, such as the Enhanced Trade Partnership announced earlier this week, which removes market barriers and will help create new British and Indian jobs, including in strategic areas like science and technology," he added.



The spokesperson said that both leaders discussed priority areas for further progress, across trade, defence and security, climate, and health. They also welcomed the Migration and Mobility Partnership, announced this week, which will strengthen the 'living bridge' of people between the UK and India.

Building on their discussions in New Delhi last December, the ministers agreed to ensure delivery of the 2030 Roadmap for India-UK future relations, agreed by Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Modi on May 4, as the foundation of an elevated UK-India relationship.

"They discussed regional issues including the UK's successful application for ASEAN Dialogue Partner status, and how the two countries and ASEAN nations could work together to bring an end to the military coup in Myanmar," the Foreign spokesperson added. (ANI)

