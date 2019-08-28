Jaishankar, Russian counterpart review economic cooperation, preparations of PM Modi's visit in Sept

Moscow [Russia], Aug 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday held extensive discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov over intensifying economic cooperation between the two countries and reviewing preparations of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Vladivostok next week.

"A detailed review of economic cooperation with Deputy PM Yury Borisov. Preparing for the Vladivostok Summit," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"A truly special and privileged strategic partnership. Discussed a wide range of issues in a very warm atmosphere with FM Lavrov. A meeting of minds on important questions of the day. Appreciated full understanding of India's core interests," the minister added.

Modi will be the chief guest at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok which will be held from September 4 to 6.

Eastern Economic Forum is an international forum held each year since 2015 in September, in Vladivostok, Russia. The forum seeks to encourage foreign investment in the Russian Far East that is famous for the world's largest mineral and energy reserves.

Addressing a joint press conference with Jaishankar on his side, Lavrov said that the preparations for the talks between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India on the creation of a free trade zone have been finished, with all required procedures fulfilled.

"Today, we focused on preparations for Prime Minister Modi's visit to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin and participation in the 5th Fifth Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok as chief guest," Lavrov said.

"I expect that, today, you (Jaishankar) and I will conduct a detailed discussion of how to use the upcoming summit in the most efficient manner, including efforts to advance political dialogue in the spirit of our specially privileged strategic partnership, expanded trade and economic collaboration, including in the high-tech sphere, military-technical cooperation and the coordination of our actions on the international scene, at the UN and other associations," he added.

Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Tuesday on a two-day visit to Russia to finalise the preparations for Modi's visit to the country. This is his first visit to Moscow since assuming office in May, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier today, the External Affairs Minister also met Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.

"40 years to the day I first came to Moscow. The world has changed but India-Russia relations remain steady," Mr Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday. (ANI)

