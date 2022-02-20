Jaishankar shares 'national mood' with Indian community in Munich

Munich [Germany], February 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expressed his happiness on meeting the Indian community in Munich on Sunday morning and said that their feelings for the country were so "heart warming".

The Foreign Minister also shared the "confident national mood" with the community members and underlined the strong momentum of India-Germany relations.



"Wonderful to see the community turnout on a cold Sunday Munich morning. Their feelings for India were so heart warming. Shared with them the confident national mood. And underlined the strong momentum of India-Germany relations," Jaishankar tweeted today.



Jaishankar is in Munich to participate in a security conference. He has held a series of meeting with ministers from Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world during his visit to Germany.

In a meeting with Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen, Jaishankar discussed bilateral and ASEAN-related defence cooperation. They also shared assessments of regional hotspots.

Jaishankar also met with members of the European Parliament and held discussions on transparency, reliable supply chains, and the world order.

Separately, the minister held a meeting with his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh and discussed cooperation in energy, IT, and coal. "Partnership with our spiritual neighbour continues to strengthen," he said.

Jaishankar also met Sweden Foreign Minister Ann Linde where he noted the progress in bilateral cooperation. (ANI)

