Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow on Aug 27

Moscow [Russia], Aug 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is slated to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on August 27, according to Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"They will discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation, as well as compare notes on the schedule of upcoming contacts," the ministry tweeted.

The meeting will come just a few days before the Eastern Economic Forum is due to begin from September 4 to September 6 in Vladivostok.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be a part of the forum. (ANI)

